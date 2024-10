GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s following the discovery of a man’s body in Shelmalier Commons, Co. Wexford this afternoon.

The body of the man (20s) remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

The Garda National Technical Bureau have been notified and a technical examination of the scene is taking place.

It is understood that the man had been reported missing early last week.

Both the man and woman are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Wexford Division.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased man.

Investigations are ongoing.