A MAN CHARGED in connection with the death of mother-of-one Marguerita O’Rourke (née Sheridan) was today remanded in continuing custody.

Danny O’Donoghue, (42), of Lower Main Street Rathkeale, Co Limerick, is charged with dangerous driving causing Ms O’Rourke’s death, on 21 December.

Marguerita (21) of Roches Row, Rathkeale, suffered critical injuries and died after a van collided with gates at Bank Place, Well Lane, Rathkeale, at around 12.15pm, last Saturday, 21 December.

O’Donoghue is also facing charges of causing criminal damage to a set of gates; threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick Sheridan; producing a machete during the course of making the alleged threat; and causing criminal damage to Mr Sheridan’s van, all at Rathkeale on 21 December.

Today, O’Donoghue appeared before a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court, via video-link from Limerick Prison where he is being held in custody on remand, and spoke to confirm his name and that he could hear and see the court proceedings.

Prosecuting Garda Sergeant Sean Murray, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said that gardaí were awaiting further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and he applied for a four-week remand in custody.

Murray said a garda file was “being prepared” for the DPP. Solicitor, John Herbert, said the accused was consenting to the State’s application for a four-week remand in custody.

Judge Adrian Harris granted the State’s application and remanded O’Donoghue in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court on 21 January for DPP directions.

Marguerita, her husband Denis, and family, had celebrated the birth of the couple’s first child, Edward, almost four weeks ago. Several hundred people attended a candle lit vigil for the deceased in Rathkeale on Christmas Eve.

Marguerita’s remains will be reposed at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick City, from 2pm-4pm, tomorrow, Saturday 28 December.

Her funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale, at 12.30pm, Sunday, December 29th, with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathkeale.

John Sheridan, the victim’s father, paid tribute to his daughter and described her as “a true legend” who loved “horses”.

The deceased’s brother Freddy Sheridan posted a tribute online and wrote: “My first Christmas without you and it is one billion percent not the same, Marguerita, and it’s never going to be the same without you, not just at Christmas, my life will never be the same Maggie, but you left us a very special boy, I know he’s mama should be here with him but unfortunately life didn’t go that way.”

“Marguerita, I can make a book with all the memories we have but I just don’t have the strength, my life will never be the same, it took me five days to say this, Rest in Peace Marguerita, I can’t believe I had to say it, love you my sister.”

The State Pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis, performed a post mortem on Ms O’Rourke’s remains. Investigating Gardaí said, that for “operational reasons”, they were not releasing the results of the autopsy.

Marguerita is survived by her husband Denis, son Edward, parents John and Doite, and siblings Eileen, Paddy and Freddy.