A MAN ACCUSED of a hit-and-run and dangerous driving causing the deaths of a husband and wife, who died after being struck by a car in Dublin on St Stephen’s Day, has been remanded in custody.

John Halpin, 45, Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court this morning.

Anthony Hogg, 40, and his wife Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, were struck while crossing a road near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45 pm.

The couple, married with children, lived in the Whitestown area nearby.

Georgina Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Anthony was rushed to hospital but passed away that night.

The accused presented himself at Blanchardstown Garda station about four hours after the crash and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

He was charged on Sunday with two offences of dangerous driving, causing the deaths of Anthony Hogg and Georgina Hogg Moore, and two counts of hit-and-run and failing to offer assistance at the scene, at Blanchardstown Road South on 26 December.

Dressed in a black hooded top, dark tracksuit trousers and runners, Halpin sat silently at the side of the court during the brief hearing.

Advertisement

The hearing was also attended by relatives of the deceased, who watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Garda Alan Murphy said that the accused was initially arrested on Thursday at 10.01 pm, and he was charged at 01.04 am on Sunday.

Murphy told Judge Finan that Halpin was cautioned in his usual manner and “made no reply” when charged before he was handed copies of the charges.

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said that there was no bail application.

Judge Finan remanded Halpin in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, 3 January, pending directions from the DPP and a possible bail hearing.

She cautioned the defence to notify gardaí in a timely manner and give 48 hours’ notice if they intend to move a bail application on the next date.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was furnished a statement of Halpin’s means. The judge also noted there was no Garda objection.

The accused has yet to indicate a plea.

A woman was also arrested during the Garda investigation but has since been released without charge.