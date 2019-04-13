This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to 2017 Citywest shooting

The man is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 11:09 AM
54 minutes ago 2,037 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4590477

A MAN IN his late 20s was arrested this morning in relation to a fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

Fitness instructor John Gibson was shot a number of times in a car park at Fortunestown Lane near Citywest Village Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

It is believed that Gibson was shot as he sat in his Audi car behind the Eddie Rocket’s restaurant. At least one gunman got out of a van and fired a number of shots.

Investigating gardaí believed that the deceased was killed as part of a local feud.

The man arrested today is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences against the State Act 1939. This arrest brings the total number of arrests to date for this incident to four.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie