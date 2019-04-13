Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s in relation to 2017 Citywest shooting

A MAN IN his late 20s was arrested this morning in relation to a fatal shooting in Citywest Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

Fitness instructor John Gibson was shot a number of times in a car park at Fortunestown Lane near Citywest Village Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

It is believed that Gibson was shot as he sat in his Audi car behind the Eddie Rocket’s restaurant. At least one gunman got out of a van and fired a number of shots.

Investigating gardaí believed that the deceased was killed as part of a local feud.

The man arrested today is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences against the State Act 1939. This arrest brings the total number of arrests to date for this incident to four.