A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after gardaí seized around €400,000 following a search in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team yesterday conducted a search of a residence in Swords.

The search was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

During the search, 40 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis herb, each weighing around 500g and with a combined weight of 20kg, were seized.

The cannabis had a street value of around €400,000 were seized.

Some €7,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

The seized drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

Speaking following the seizure, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said the seizure “is another step towards the dismantling of this gang”.

He said that the latest search means gardaí have now seized over €2 million in illegal drugs from this crime gang.

“An Garda Síochána’s continued efforts will ensure that those in our communities who are involved in criminal activity will be targeted and brought to justice,” said Cleary.