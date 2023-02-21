Man (50s) arrested in connection with fatal assault of woman in Limerick last year

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Limerick last year.

Louise Muckell, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, County Limerick, at around 8.30pm on 19 July 2022.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she passed away the following day.

Muckell was known locally as a “talented pianist” who taught music in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school in the town prior to its closure.

In previous years she had been a “much sought after” singer at local weddings and funerals, she lived alone in the Cois Dell estate and has a number of close relatives living in the local area.

Gardaí arrested the man in connection with the fatal assault this afternoon.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.