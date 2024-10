A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after a man (40s) was found dead at a residential property in Lucan this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at the property at Old Bridge Park in Lucan shortly after 8am this morning. The man in his late 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in West Dublin.

The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer will be appointed to support the deceased’s family.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Investigations are ongoing.