A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a 21 year-old pedestrian.

Marguerita Sheridan was seriously injured after a silver Ford Transit van drove into a set of gates she was standing beside in Rathkeale, Co Limerick on Saturday afternoon. The driver did not stop, and fled the scene.

Sheridan, who had given birth to a baby boy three weeks ago, was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was described to be in a “critical condition”, but later died.

Gardaí have since arrested a man, aged in his 40s, as part of the investigation into the fatal incident.

Gardaí said in a statement that a van believed to have been involved in this incident has been recovered, and will be subject to a technical examination.

The man is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co. Limerick, as gardaí appeal for witnesses.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Rathkeale area in Co. Limerick between 11:30am and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí”.