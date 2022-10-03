Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

Police officers and over 50 firefighters have attended the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 Oct 2022, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,777 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5882991
The scene after the fire broke out at the Cathedral Buildings in Belfast earlier today
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service
Image: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter earlier today. 

The fire broke out at the Cathedral Buildings, which is used by a range of businesses and groups, on Donegall Street at around 5.40am. 

Police officers and over 50 firefighters attended the scene. 

The PSNI this afternoon confirmed that the fire is currently being treated as suspected arson. 

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. He remains in police custody at this time. 

A number of diversions are still in place for motorists and people are being asked to avoid the area where possible. 

Elly Makem, a freelance illustrator who shares a studio space in the building told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster that all of her work was in the building. 

“I have physical pieces I haven’t submitted to clients yet and I have a £3,000 laptop that I bought last year that had all of my work on it,” Makem said. 

“Every single piece of equipment I’ve gathered over the last eight years is in that building,” she said. 

The Neighbourhood Cafe, which is located on the ground floor of the building, has said it will remain closed until further notice. 

“With great sadness we will be closed until further notice due to a fire in our building. Thanks for all the messages of support. We will be back soon,” the cafe tweeted. 

“I put so much effort into trying to make it being freelance. It’s just watching it literally go up in flames.”

The PSNI are asking anyone with information on the blaze to come foward. 

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 197 03/10/22,” Detective Sergeant Dougherty said. 

A report can also be made using the online reporting form on the PSNI’s website. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

