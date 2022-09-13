Man arrested for insider trading following a report from the Central Bank of Ireland

DETECTIVES FROM THE Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male for the offence of insider trading.

The investigation commenced following a report to the GNECB from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The man is being detained in a south Dublin Garda Station, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The extensive investigation carried out by the GNECB has progressed with the assistance of personnel attached to the Central Bank of Ireland.

A garda spokesperson said “their expertise and experience had been invaluable”.

The investigation is one of a number of ongoing investigations for Market Abuse at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.