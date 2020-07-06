Man arrested after handgun and ammunition seized during search of car in Portlaoise

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized a handgun and ammunition during a search of a car in Co Laois earlier today.
As part of an intelligence led operation carried out by gardaí, a car was stopped early this afternoon on the M7 in Clonkeen in Portlaoise.
Gardaí carried out a search of the car and a Glock 17 handgun with ammunition was found and seized.
The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.
Investigations are ongoing.
