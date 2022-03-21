Man arrested in Belfast by detectives investigating 'serious' sexual assault of 19-year-old woman

A 35-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested in Belfast earlier today by detectives investigating the “serious” sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman on St Patrick’s Day.

Detectives from Public Protection Branch have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of sexual offences.

It was reported to the PSNI that at around 6pm on Thursday 17 March, the woman was walking in the vicinity of Malone Avenue when she was forced into a house in the area and attacked by an unknown male.

The 35-year-old man was arrested in Belfast city earlier today and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said in a statement: “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous courage of this young female victim in coming forward.

“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect. We will robustly investigate reports and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”