THE PSNI HAVE arrested a man in connection with an investigation into arson attacks on 5G masts in west Belfast.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of counts of arson and remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI said their current assessment is that the arson attacks “are not the work of a single individual”.

“We continue to keep an open mind and are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

The spokesperson appealed for the public’s assistance and added: “We remain of the belief that there are individuals out there who will have knowledge that could assist us in identifying those responsible and stopping these attacks.”

The PSNI noted that people in west Belfast will “continue to see increased police visibility around the affected areas”.

“Engagement with stakeholders will continue as part of our effort to ensure that steps are taken to protect this critical infrastructure and prevent future incidents,” said the spokesperson.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form and members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/