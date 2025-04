ARMED GARDAÍ AND a garda helicopter were deployed in an operation targeting organised crime in Limerick City.

The organised crime group is suspected of being involved in business and residential burglaries as well as the theft of high value vehicles.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection to the burglaries.

Gardaí say it was part of an intelligence-led operation by the Clare/Tipperary Division, with support from Region Support Units and the Garda Air Support Unit.

The man arrested in connection with this investigation is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda Station in Southern Region.

This investigation remains ongoing.