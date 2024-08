A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into multiple thefts nationwide by an Eastern European Organised Crime Gang.

Gardaí attached to the Clare/Tipperary Division investigating the nationwide retail thefts today arrested a man in his 40s.

The investigation relates to multiple thefts from retail outlets between July 2020 and February 2024 by an Eastern European Organised Crime Gang.

The alleged thefts primarily involve premium alcohol and spirits, with an estimated potential loss to the retailers in excess of €30,000.

The man is currently detained at a Garda station in the Clare/Tipperary Division.

The arrest also forms part of Operation Táirge, which is a Crime Prevention and Reduction Strategy aimed at detecting and preventing Organised Retail Crime.

A garda spokesperson said Organised retail crime (ORC) typically refers to situations where a number of persons are acting together, targeting retailer outlets to steal significant quantities of goods to resell back into the retail supply chain through the black market.

It can also involve refund fraud.

ORC is usually coordinated and well-organised by people who recruit others to commit theft from retailers.

Operation Táirge is led by the Organised Retail Crime Tasking and Coordination Group within An Garda Síochána.

The co-ordination group also maintains close contact with Retailers and Business groups and also maintains close working relationships with international counterparts.