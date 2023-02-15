Man (30s) arrested following armed robbery of Limerick off licence

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in an off licence in Limerick.

Gardaí in Limerick received a report on Monday night of a man entering an off licence on Corbally Road and threatening staff members with a firearm, before leaving with a sum of cash.

Advertisement

The man, aged in his 30s, was later arrested in a follow up search at a residential premise in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick yesterday.

A firearm was seized during the course of this search.

The man was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Investigations are ongoing.