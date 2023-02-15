Man (30s) arrested following armed robbery of Limerick off licence

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in an off licence in Limerick.
Gardaí in Limerick received a report on Monday night of a man entering an off licence on Corbally Road and threatening staff members with a firearm, before leaving with a sum of cash.
The man, aged in his 30s, was later arrested in a follow up search at a residential premise in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick yesterday.
A firearm was seized during the course of this search.
The man was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site