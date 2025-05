A MAN WHO was arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing Kerry farmer Michael Gaine has been released without charge.

The 56-year-old was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on 21 March.

In the eight weeks since he was reported missing, extensive inquiries have been carried out and in April, the case was upgraded from a missing person case to homicide.

On Saturday, gardaí confirmed that they had discovered partial human remains at the missing man’s farm.

A man in his 50s was subsequently arrested on Sunday following the discovery.

Advertisement

This evening, gardaí said that the man has been released without charge.

He was questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí said the family of Michael Gaine have been kept informed of this update, and An Garda Síochána “continue to support Michael’s family through a Family Liaison Officer”.

“The family have requested privacy at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said that search operations, supported by local, regional, and national garda units, other emergency services and the Defence Forces, are ongoing at Carrig East in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Sources indicated to The Journal over the weekend that the body fragments were found in a field where slurry was spread on Friday.

The slurry came from a tank on the Gaine farm believed to have been previously searched at the beginning of the investigation.

Related Reads Michael Gaine: Gardaí may use satellite imagery to find out when farm machinery was moved Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine Co Kerry community ‘want answers’ over fate of farmer Michael Gaine

It’s understood that the person spreading the slurry raised the alarm after finding what are now believed to be human vertebrae in a spreader while working in a nearby field on Friday.

It’s believed that a body – now believed to be that of Michael Gaine – had been in the tank before slurry was taken from it for use on the fields last Friday.

As part of typical farming practices, a machine known as an agitator is used to break down solid material that may be in a slurry tank before a spreader is filled.

It is understood the agitator used at the Gaine farm is forming part of the probe today as investigators determine its impact on the body while it was inside the tank.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in the investigation.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.”