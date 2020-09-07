This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Man (38) arrested on suspicion of murder after another man fatally stabbed at illegal rave in London

The incident happened at Culverley Road in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Sep 2020, 3:47 PM
Sean Williams
Image: Met Police via PA Images
Image: Met Police via PA Images

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man at an illegal rave in London. 

A 34-year-old was fatally injured when he intervened in a fight at an unlicensed music event in Culverley Road in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to nearby Thornsbeach Road to reports of a stabbing, and the 34-year-old man died at the scene shortly after 6.15am.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives are confident the man is Sean Williams.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, self-presented at a south London hospital with a knife wound to the hand. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Today, the Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and of attempted murder.

He remains in custody. 

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 1832/06Sep, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Includes reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

