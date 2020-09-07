Man (38) arrested on suspicion of murder after another man fatally stabbed at illegal rave in London

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man at an illegal rave in London.

A 34-year-old was fatally injured when he intervened in a fight at an unlicensed music event in Culverley Road in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to nearby Thornsbeach Road to reports of a stabbing, and the 34-year-old man died at the scene shortly after 6.15am.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives are confident the man is Sean Williams.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, self-presented at a south London hospital with a knife wound to the hand. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Today, the Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and of attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 1832/06Sep, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Includes reporting by Press Association