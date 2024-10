AN ARMED MAN, who posed as a member of the media at a rally in support of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump at Coachella, California, was arrested shortly after it was found that he was using fake ID and licence plates last night.

A loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun and multiple rounds of ammunition were also found inside his vehicle before he was arrested and removed from the site. A number of social media posts have falsely claimed the man attempted to assassinate Trump.

At a press conference after the event, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stressed that the man arrived before the former US President had arrived at the site and said he wanted to dispel any rumours and “media stir” about the incident.

Bianco said that the man, named Vem Miller, aged 49, had approached the outer perimeter of the event – which was controlled by his police force – and claimed that he was a member of the press.

The Sheriff explained that those with VIP or press credentials only were permitted to enter the event’s arena in a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the inside perimetre – also controlled by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office – where it was established that the registration plates of the car were invalid and fake.

Members of the police service were also alerted after Miller’s vehicle appeared to be in “disarray”. A search of the vehicle found the man had multiple fake passports and drivers licences in his possession.

A loaded handgun and a loaded shotgun and ammunition were also found in his vehicle police have said. He was arrested by State police on suspicion of committing gun offences.

Bianco said any and all follow-up charges will be pursued by federal law enforcement agencies, adding that the Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigations have opened their own probes into the incident.

The Sheriff detailed that the fake registration plates on the vehicle were commonly used among a group who label themselves as ‘sovereign citizens’.

The movement, which gained popularity during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, is made up of a small section of US citizens who believe the Government has no authority over them, in any way, unless given prior consent.

Members who identify with the group commonly misrepresent concepts in the US’ common law, are anti-government and believe and spread mis-and-dis-information.

Bianco detailed that Miller has since been released after he was charged with a number of gun offences. He said the investigation is ongoing.

The former US President has been targeted twice before by gunmen, most notably during a public campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on 15 September. Many claims, posted on social media, falsely said Miller had opened fire on Trump in California.