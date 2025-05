A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant after a hit-and-run that left three cyclists requiring hospital treatment.

Gardaí and emergency services “attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and three bicycles near Midleton, Co. Cork yesterday”, a garda statement said.

The car failed to remain at the scene but a man in his 30s was subsequently arrested.

He has since been released without charge pending further investigation.

The collision occurred around 8.05pm on the R627 at West Park near Midleton.

Three male cyclists were brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.