#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Man arrested over assault of activist at anti-mask protest in Dublin

The man in his 20s is due to appear in court in connection with last month’s incident.

By Adam Daly Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 9:28 PM
22 minutes ago 10,010 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5242023
Images of the assault posted online by Kamikaze.
Image: IzzyKamikaze/Twitter
Images of the assault posted online by Kamikaze.
Images of the assault posted online by Kamikaze.
Image: IzzyKamikaze/Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the assault of LGBTQIA+ rights and Repeal the Eighth activist Izzy Kamikaze last month. 

The incident occurred following clashes between an anti-mask group and a counter-protest outside Leinster House on 12 September.  

One of these groups was an anti-restrictions, anti-mask protest that began at the Customs House Quay and moved to Kildare Street. The other was a pro-mask counter-demonstration that began on O’Connell Street.

Bother groups clashed as the counter-demonstrations against the anti-mask group passed Leinster House, forcing gardaí to intervene. 

Kamikaze, who said she was an observer at the protest, received a serious head injury and later attended Tallaght Hospital.  

An investigation was carried out by gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station, leading to the arrest of a man in his 20s this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin tomorrow morning. 

Comments have been closed as this case is due before the courts. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie