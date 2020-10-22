Man arrested over assault of activist at anti-mask protest in Dublin

Images of the assault posted online by Kamikaze.

Images of the assault posted online by Kamikaze.

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the assault of LGBTQIA+ rights and Repeal the Eighth activist Izzy Kamikaze last month.

The incident occurred following clashes between an anti-mask group and a counter-protest outside Leinster House on 12 September.

One of these groups was an anti-restrictions, anti-mask protest that began at the Customs House Quay and moved to Kildare Street. The other was a pro-mask counter-demonstration that began on O’Connell Street.

Bother groups clashed as the counter-demonstrations against the anti-mask group passed Leinster House, forcing gardaí to intervene.

Kamikaze, who said she was an observer at the protest, received a serious head injury and later attended Tallaght Hospital.

An investigation was carried out by gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station, leading to the arrest of a man in his 20s this morning.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin tomorrow morning.

Comments have been closed as this case is due before the courts.