GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the assault of a man in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The stabbing incident occurred around the junction of Marlborough Street and Cathedral Street in Dublin 1 at about 1.10pm.

Only one street over, about 20,000 people had gathered for the homecoming of the Irish Olympians.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second male (40s) was arrested in connection with the incident, and is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin City Centre area.

It is understood that he is known to the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.