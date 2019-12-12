Man in his 40s arrested over 2015 murder of Peter Murphy in Co Cork

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of a man in Co Cork in 2015 have arrested a man in his 40s today.

The body of Peter Murphy, aged 37, was discovered by his landlord in his rented house in Shanavoher, Bweeng, on Saturday, 7 February 2015 at 1pm.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital by the assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster and established that Murphy had died from injuries inflicted as a result of an assault.

Peter Murphy was last seen alive at his home at Shanavoher on Thursday 5 February at approximately 2.30pm.

Today, a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Mallow Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Anyone with information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.