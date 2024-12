A MAN ARRESTED in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, in which a young mother was killed, remains in garda custody today.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Marguerita Sheridan died after a van ploughed into a set of gates she was standing beside. The driver did not stop to render assistance and fled the scene.

The fatal collision occurred at the entrance to a property located in Rathkeale town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday, a man in his 40s was arrested as gardaí continue to investigate the fatal incident. A spokesperson said in a statement that a van believed to have been involved in this incident has been recovered, and will be subject to a technical examination.

The man continues to be detained at a garda Station in Co. Limerick, as gardaí appeal for witnesses.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Rathkeale area in Co. Limerick between 11:30am and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí”.

Gardaí are understood to be probing links between the hit-and-run and a wider feuding in the town, and are investigating whether the incident in question was part of that feud.

There is no suggestion that Marguerita Sheridan was involved in the feuding.