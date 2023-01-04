Advertisement

Garda Press Office The drugs seized during today's operation
# North Dublin
Man (22) arrested after Revenue officers seize over €339,000 worth of cocaine in north Dublin
The seizure was made in the north Dublin area earlier today.
2.1k
0
24 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of over €339,000 worth of cocaine in north Dublin. 

Revenue officers made the seizure today of almost 5kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €339,500.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Coolock Divisional Drugs unit.

A man, aged 22, was arrested by gardaí and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Swords Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Businesses and members of the public who may have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

