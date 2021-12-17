Man arrested in connection with shooting incident in Dublin last month

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Dublin last month.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on 17 November at Ballyfermot Crescent, Ballyfermot, Dublin 20.

A man sustained a number of apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of The Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.