A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in north Belfast.

At around 10.40am this morning, it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house in Ballynure Street and assaulted a woman in her 20s.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.

A man aged in his 20s was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He remains in police custody.

An investigation is underway and the PSNI is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

Information can be submitted online and members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.