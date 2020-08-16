Man (20s) receives 'serious injuries' during assault in south Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after another man received serious injuries in an assault in south Dublin.

The assault happened at around 1.50am this morning in O’Rourke Park in Sallynoggin.

Gardaí discovered the injured man, who is in his early 20s, at the scene. He was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Another man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dun Laoghaire garda station, where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the incident are ongoing.