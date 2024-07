A MAN IS recovering in hospital after an afternoon attack near Liberty Hall in Dublin city centre.

Sources said that investigating gardaí believe the man was attacked by at least two people during the incident at 5.30pm yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said that a man in his 30s is receiving treatment for his injuries in the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment of “serious, non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident”.

Gardaí in Store Street are continuing their investigation.

With reporting from Jane Moore.