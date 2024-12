A MAN IN his 30s has been charged following the seizure of drugs worth an estimated €185,000 in Cork.

The drugs were seized during a search at a premises in Douglas, Cork at 4pm on Saturday as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí discovered and seized 15,000 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated street value of €150,000 and 0.5kg of cocaine, which they say is worth €35,000.

The man is expected to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court tomorrow.

A woman aged in her 30s had also been arrested but has since been released without charge.

Gardaí have said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí say that the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.