A 76-YEAR-OLD man who has been charged in connection with 79 sexual offences is due to appear via video link at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The man, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, is accused of 78 indecent assaults and one attempted rape.

The offences are alleged to take have taken place on dates between 1971 and 1981 in a number of locations in south Dublin. They relate to four girls, who were aged between eight and fifteen at the time.

Some 42 counts relate to one of the complainants, including the charge of attempted rape.

The man is charged with 34 counts of indecent assault of a second complainant, two counts of indecent assault of a third complainant, and one charge of indecent assault of a fourth.

The man was arrested at 6.56am in Dublin Airport on 22 July. He was charged shortly afterwards at Ballymun Garda Station and appeared before Judge Michele Finan at a sitting of Dublin District Court.

State solicitor Rory Staines told Judge Finan that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that he face “trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court”.

No application was made for bail and no objection was made to him receiving legal aid. The court heard that he is not working and has no assets.

Judge Finan directed that the man should receive medical attention as required.