Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 30 September 2022
Advertisement

Man due in court after allegedly ramming up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork

Up to five Garda vehicles were struck in the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Sep 2022, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 4,581 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5880465
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning after being arrested over allegedly ramming up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork.

A number of children were taken to hospital for assessment after the incident. 

The incident took place at around 9.45pm on Wednesday in the Mahon area of Co Cork, when Gardaí signalled for a van to stop.

However, the driver failed to do so and rammed a Garda car.

“A short time later, the van stopped but when gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.”

The van was stopped after a stinger device – a device containing spikes to puncture tyres – was deployed at Carrs Hill.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí have today said the man has now been charged. 

He is due to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am today. 

Multiple people, including five children who were in the van during the incident, were taken to Cork University Hospital for assessment. However, no serious injuries have been reported.

Following the incident, two Gardaí attended Cork University Hospital for medical treatment. Extensive damage was also caused to two official Garda vehicles while three other vehicles received minor damage.

With reporting by Tadgh McNally and Niall O’Connor

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie