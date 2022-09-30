Man due in court after allegedly ramming up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning after being arrested over allegedly ramming up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork.

A number of children were taken to hospital for assessment after the incident.

The incident took place at around 9.45pm on Wednesday in the Mahon area of Co Cork, when Gardaí signalled for a van to stop.

However, the driver failed to do so and rammed a Garda car.

“A short time later, the van stopped but when gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.”

The van was stopped after a stinger device – a device containing spikes to puncture tyres – was deployed at Carrs Hill.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí have today said the man has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am today.

Multiple people, including five children who were in the van during the incident, were taken to Cork University Hospital for assessment. However, no serious injuries have been reported.

Following the incident, two Gardaí attended Cork University Hospital for medical treatment. Extensive damage was also caused to two official Garda vehicles while three other vehicles received minor damage.

With reporting by Tadgh McNally and Niall O’Connor

