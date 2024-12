A SECOND MAN has been charged in connection with the assault on two off-duty members of the Garda Armed Response Unit on 14 December.

The man, who is in his 30s, is expected to appear before Dublin District Court, Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Another suspect was charged and denied bail on Tuesday.

One of the victims, a man in his 40s, remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.