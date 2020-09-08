This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Man charged with murder and attempted murder after series of stabbings in Birmingham

Zephaniah McLeod will appear at the city’s magistrates’ court tomorrow.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 10:02 PM
59 minutes ago 4,219 Views No Comments
Police forensic officers in Hurst Walk in Birmingham
Image: PA Images
A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder after a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

Zephaniah McLeod will appear at the city’s magistrates’ court tomorrow following knife attacks which resulted in the death of Jacob Billington on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The force declared a major incident after Billington was killed and seven other people were stabbed during a rampage in the city centre spanning some 90 minutes.

Two of the victims remain in a critical condition – with one, a 22-year-old woman, now critical but stable.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, leading the investigation, said: “Since these tragic events unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning we’ve had a team of officers working non-stop on the investigation.

“Our driving focus is to secure justice for the victims, their family and friends. Our sympathies remain with everyone who’s been impacted by these terrible crimes.

“Our investigation continues and I would urge any witnesses who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone with information they feel could help, to get in touch.”

Suzanne Llewellyn, deputy chief crown prosecutor of Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) West Midlands, said: “Following an incident in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of September 6 2020, the CPS has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Zephaniah McLeod with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

“This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by West Midlands Police as a result of their ongoing investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims affected in this incident.”

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

