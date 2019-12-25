Man (54) appears in court charged over Cork city stabbing incident that left three injured

A MAN IN his mid-fifties has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident at a house in Montenotte in Cork city during which two women and a ten-year-old boy sustained injuries.

Thomas O’Sullivan (54) of Silvercourt in Silversprings, Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court last night where he was charged with assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a ten-year-old boy.

The alleged offences occurred at a property in Middle Glanmire Road at 11pm on Monday. The name of the injured parties are being withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said O’Sullivan made no reply to the first two charges of assault against the women.

However, when charged with the assault on the ten-year-old boy he said “I don’t think I assaulted him. I know it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other but I didn’t think I assaulted him.”

Solicitor Frank Buttimer, who was representing O’Sullivan, made an application for bail in the case. He said there was no concern that his client would abscond if granted bail.

He stated that O’Sullivan was a person with strong links in the community. He has a son in the county who is willing to allow him reside with him.

Detective Garda Crowley said that gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charges.

He said the injured persons had to be taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The 47-year-old woman had to undergo nine hours of surgery having incurred stab wounds to her torso.

He said that the State would allege that the man entered the property wearing a balaclava which he then removed. He was known to the persons in the house who identified him as being the assailant.

He said that the accused resides five minutes away from the defendants. He claimed that gardaí were concerned that he would interfere with witnesses in the case if he was granted bail.

Judge Mary Dorgan declined to grant bail in the case remanding the accused in custody until his next court appearance on 27 December next. Free legal aid was granted in the case as the man is in receipt of an invalidity pension.

