Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Man charged with attempted robbery of Cork city off-licence with syringe

The incident happened on Douglas Street last Sunday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 9:34 AM
Douglas Street (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged in relation to an attempted robbery in Cork city last weekend.

The incident happened at an off-licence on Douglas Street at around 6pm on Sunday, when a suspect armed with what was believed to be a syringe threatened staff.

The suspect left empty-handed and detectives from Anglesea Street subsequently attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area.

CCTV footage was gathered from the area, and a man was later arrested yesterday morning.

He was detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He will appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

