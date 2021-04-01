Man charged with attempted robbery of Cork city off-licence with syringe

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged in relation to an attempted robbery in Cork city last weekend.
The incident happened at an off-licence on Douglas Street at around 6pm on Sunday, when a suspect armed with what was believed to be a syringe threatened staff.
The suspect left empty-handed and detectives from Anglesea Street subsequently attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area.
CCTV footage was gathered from the area, and a man was later arrested yesterday morning.
He was detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. He will appear before Cork City District Court this morning.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
