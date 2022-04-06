Man charged with threat to kill British MP faces additional charge of threatening to attack other MP's

A 41-YEAR-OLD man charged with an alleged threat to police in the UK that he would kill a female Labour MP also threatened to attack other British MPs, it was claimed at Cork District Court today.

Daniel Weavers with an address in Castletreasure, Douglas on the southside of Cork City previously appeared before Cork District Court on a single count contrary to section 13 (1) (a) and section 13 (2) of the Post Office Act, 1951, as amended by Section 4 of the Communications Regulations Amendment Act 2007.

The British national was charged in November of last year with sending a message by phone that was menacing from his home address in Douglas in Cork city on 18 October 2021.

O’Callaghan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Weavers made no reply to this second charge when it was put to him after caution.

Advertisement

Sergeant Gearoid Davis gave Judge Olann Kelleher an outline of the alleged facts in the case.

Davis stated the charges refer to two phone calls received by Cambridgeshire Police Control Centre in the UK in the early hours of 18 October 2021 in which threats were made by the person making the call.

He said that State would allege that in the first call received by the control centre shortly after 12.30am Daniel Weavers made a very explicit threat to a female MP whom he identified.

“He referred to setting fire to a named MP and he referred to the recent death of an MP in England, saying he was going to start taking down MP’s and this was just the start of it for Number 10.”

He said the State would claim that in a a second call ten minutes later, Weavers said that he was going to hunt down the female MP named in the first call. It is alleged that he again threatened to cause harm to her.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client had received bail when he was first charged last year and that Weavers was willing to abide by similar bail conditions on the new charge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Judge Kelleher remanded Weavers on bail until May 4th next when he is expected to indicate whether he plans to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Gardai previously made no objection to bail but a number of stringent conditions were sought. Weavers was ordered to surrender his passport, abstain from all intoxicants and make no unwarranted communication to Police Authorities in Britain.

Weavers was also told to sign on twice weekly at Togher Gardai Station on Mondays and Fridays. He has to inform gardaí of any change of address and must be contactable 24/7 on his mobile. He also was instructed not to apply for new travel documents. He also cannot have any unwarranted contact with police in Cambridgeshire.

Weavers, who is an engineer by profession, was arrested last November by Special Detective Branch officers, with the support of the Armed Support Unit. It is understood the arrest followed on from gardai receiving information from police in the UK.

Weavers was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.