A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court today in connection with the fatal stabbing of Daniel ‘Dano’ O’Sullivan in Youghal, Co Cork.

The assault occurred shortly before 10pm on Monday at a flat on North Main Street in Youghal.

It is understood that a row broke out between 32-year-old ‘Dano’ O’Sullivan and another man at the premises, during which he was stabbed.

Emergency services were alerted at around 9.50pm and paramedics rushed to the scene, and found the man with serious suspected stab wounds to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital.

O’Sullivan was originally from Mallow in Co Cork, but had been living in Youghal for the past two years.

A post-mortem examination on his body was carried out yesterday, with preliminary results given to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation yesterday following the post-mortem.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation, and has since been charged.

He is scheduled to appear before Midleton District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí said that they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.