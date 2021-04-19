Man charged over fatal stabbing of Jennifer Poole in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene on Saturday

Gardaí at the scene on Saturday

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a woman in her 20s in Dublin over the weekend.

A murder investigation was launched after Jennifer Poole was found dead at a property in Melville Drive in Finglas at around 2pm on Saturday.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and held at Finglas garda Station for questioning.

He has now been charged and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10.30am.

It is understood that the victim was known to her assailant.

It is believed that she had been held at the house for more than a day by before being killed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Sources believe that a child of the deceased was also present in the property at the time of the killing.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor. Comments have been closed for legal reasons.