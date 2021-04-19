#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 April 2021
Man charged over fatal stabbing of Jennifer Poole in Dublin

She was killed at a property in Finglas on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 19 Apr 2021, 7:20 AM
Gardaí at the scene on Saturday
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a woman in her 20s in Dublin over the weekend.

A murder investigation was launched after Jennifer Poole was found dead at a property in Melville Drive in Finglas at around 2pm on Saturday.

A man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and held at Finglas garda Station for questioning.

He has now been charged and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10.30am.

It is understood that the victim was known to her assailant.

It is believed that she had been held at the house for more than a day by before being killed.

Sources believe that a child of the deceased was also present in the property at the time of the killing.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor. Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

