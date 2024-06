A MAN WHO was arrested yesterday in relation to the murder of Josip Štrok, who died following an assault in Dublin earlier this year, has been charged.

Josip Štrok, who was 31 and from Croatia, suffered severe head injuries at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on 30 March.

He died in Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, 3 April.

A male friend of Josip Štrok was also injured in the assault.

A man in his 40s who was arrested yesterday has since been charged and is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.