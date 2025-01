A MAN ARRESTED earlier this week as part of an investigation into organised crime in Limerick city has been charged.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court later this afternoon.

Carry carried out a number of searches at residences across Limerick City, targeting “Organised Crime Group” suspected of being involved in commercial and domestic burglaries and the theft of high value vehicles.

During the searches, gardaí arrested a man the man in question and seized suspected cannabis with an approximate value of €6,500, along with a sum of cash.

The operation was led by the Garda Clare/Tipperary Division supported by members from Galway and Limerick, the regional Armed Support Unit as well as the Garda Dog Unit.

The man arrested in connection with the searches is currently detained at a Garda station in Clare.

With reporting from Andrew Walsh