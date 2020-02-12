This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

52-year-old man charged with murder of Lyra McKee

Four men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 4:50 PM
31 minutes ago 4,673 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004928

A 52-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry last year.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry during rioting on 18 April.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for her death, and offered its “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

The man, who is from the city, was arrested yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

The man was charged by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team. He will appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow, 13 February.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said:

“I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.”

Yesterday, the PSNI arrested four men aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, in connection with the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee. 

Following the arrests, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy renewed a public appeal for information.

“I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved,” Murphy said.

“We saw wide scale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice.”

The killing of McKee led to an outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland, Ireland and the rest of the UK. It put pressure on politicians in Northern Ireland to agree to restore the province’s power-sharing institutions, which have since been reestablished.

Comments have been closed as a case is due before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie