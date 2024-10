A MAN ARRESTED as part of a murder investigation into the death of Mary Ward has been charged, gardaí have said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arressted in Dublin on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10:30 this morning.

Mary Ward (22) was found dead by PSNI officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast on Tuesday 1 October.

An Garda Síochána commenced a murder investigation in accordance with provisions under the Criminal Law (Jurisdiction) Act 1976.

The case has drawn particular public attention because Mary was the fourth woman murdered in the space of six weeks in Northern Ireland.