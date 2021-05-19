#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (27) charged in connection with disappearance of two boys in Belfast on Friday

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 19 May 2021, 7:56 PM
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A MAN (27) has been charged in Northern Ireland in connection to the disappearance of two boys in Belfast on Friday.

The man was charged with two counts of keeping a child away from the responsible person by the PSNI.

The two boys, five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and eight-year-old Fabricio Hovarth were last seen on Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said that the PSNI still need help from the public to find the two boys.

“Both boys were last seen getting into a black coloured Ford car at around 6pm on Friday 14 May in the Limestone Road area of Belfast,” said Dane.

Patrick was last seen wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

“We still believe they may be in the company of a friend or relative in Northern Ireland or they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland,” said Dane.

Dane encouraged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two boys to contact the PSNI immediately on 101 and use the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

