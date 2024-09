A MAN HAS been charged as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups involved in cyber frauds and money laundering.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in the Finglas area of Dublin 11 on Monday.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was also arrested on Monday. She has since been released from custody.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the DPP.