TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups involved in cyber frauds and money laundering.

The organised crime groups are engaged in cyber enabled frauds such as smishing and account takeovers and subsequent money laundering.

Smishing is a type of scam which sees someone use a text message to trick targeted recipients into clicking a link and divulging confidential bank details.

They often claim to be from banks, post offices or delivery companies and trick

As part of these investigations, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau yesterday arrested a man and a woman in the Finglas area of Dublin.

The man is in his 30s and the woman is in her 20s.

Both are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station, where they can be held for up to seven days.

A garda spokesperson said the arrests follow a search of a residential property in Finglas in March, during which documents, drugs and a luxury car were seized.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.