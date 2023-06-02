Advertisement

Friday 2 June 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
# Gardaí
Man charged in murder investigation after woman found dead in Dundalk
The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this evening.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged in the garda investigation into the death of a woman in her 60s whose body was found in Co Louth last week.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday the woman’s body was discovered at a property in Bridge Street, Dundalk last Wednesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and held at a garda station in Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court at 9.30pm this evening.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
