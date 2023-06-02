Man charged in murder investigation after woman found dead in Dundalk

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been charged in the garda investigation into the death of a woman in her 60s whose body was found in Co Louth last week.
A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday the woman’s body was discovered at a property in Bridge Street, Dundalk last Wednesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of murder and held at a garda station in Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court at 9.30pm this evening.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site