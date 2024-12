A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with murdering his daughter, Malika Noor Al Katib.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi, 34, of Lower William Street, New Ross, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court in Co Wexford this evening.

He is alleged to have murdered Malika, 8, at the family home on Lower William Street in New Ross on Sunday evening.

He faces a further charge of the attempted murder of his wife Aisha Al Katib, 31, on the same date.

Shaker Al Tamimi said nothing when he appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at this evening’s court.

During the short hearing, the accused with a rug wrapped around him sat at the side of the court flanked by two detectives. He wore a white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms when he came before the court.

Advertisement

Det Garda Donal Doyle told the court that he arrested Shaker Al Tamimi at Wexford Garda Station at 5.04pm.

Doyle read both charges to the court. He said the accused made no reply to the charges when they were put to him in Wexford Garda Station.

Doyle asked for a remand in custody to Wexford District Court on Monday next.

Judge Staunton said this court does not have the power to deal with the question of bail given the seriousness of the charges.

Defence solicitor Timothy Cummings applied for free legal aid. He also asked that a psychological evaluation be carried out on the accused while in custody.

Judge Staunton said he would grant both applications.

An Arabic interpreter translated the court proceedings to the accused during the hearing.

During the hearing there was a heavy garda presence in court.