A MAN HAS been charged with murder and child destruction following the death of of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee in Co Down on Saturday.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police officers and emergency services attended the scene on Saturday, where Sarah Montgomery was pronounced dead.

Ms Montgomery was a mother of two and was pregnant at the time of her death.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her death was “heartbreaking news”.

“A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, taken in the most devastating way,” she said.

“Another family left shattered. Two children left without their mummy.

“Ending violence against women and girls must be a priority for every single person right across our society. We all have a role to play in ending the scourge of misogyny and violence,” she added.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said “my heart breaks for Sarah”.

“Just horrifying – another woman murdered,” she said.

“We know the work to tackle violence against women and girls will require a long term approach, but I am so angry at every single murder and act of violence. It must stop.”

Dozens of floral tributes have been left outside the home of Ms Montgomery since Sunday.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow