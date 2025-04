A MAN HAS appeared in court in connection with the death of Willie Moorehouse in Wicklow in January.

Kris Kiggins (32) with no fixed abode was arrested at Bray Garda Station at 1.50am this morning.

He was brought before Bray District Court this morning where he was charged with violent disorder and production of an article capable of inflicting serious injury.

Willie Moorehouse (38) was attacked on Boghall Road near a playground in the Co Wicklow town in January and later died from injuries he sustained.

The accused, who was wearing grey trousers and jumper with a black bodywarmer, did not speak during the hearing.